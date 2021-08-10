High school football practice began in Lancaster County on Monday, as the county was downgraded to having “substantial” community spread of COVID-19 after briefly being “high.” In Pennsylvania, football begins practice a week earlier than other fall sports for heat acclimatization, which consists of workouts in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts with no contact.

Five straight days of heat acclimatization are required before actual practice can begin this upcoming Monday. All other fall high school sports — cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball — begin practice this upcoming Monday. Except for volleyball, all those sports are conducted outdoors, where there is less risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Use of locker rooms, meeting rooms and other indoor facilities are another issue. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for schools include the following: “Cancel or hold high-risk sports and extracurricular activities virtually to protect in-person learning, unless all participants are fully vaccinated.”

Individual school boards and administrations will set policy for that school district’s sports teams, choosing how strictly to take the CDC guidelines. Potential questions raised by the guidelines: What is a high-risk sport? Can athletes refuse to reveal if they’ve been vaccinated citing privacy concerns?

“We’ve been in COVID for so long that our kids know what they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to react to it,” Conestoga Valley coach Gerad Novak told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday morning during the Buckskins’ first heat acclimatization practice. “If we get the word from above that we have to mask up indoors, then obviously we’ll mask up indoors.”

Asked how many of his players were vaccinated, Novak said, “a lot.’’ Last year, Conestoga Valley had a COVID-19 outbreak two weeks into the season, causing the football team to cancel one scrimmage and push its season opener back a week.

The Buckskins lost two of their first three games, before settling into a normal weekly routine and winning five in a row. “The only thing that really worries me is if they shut the school down and shut sports down,’’ Novak said. “We do not want to get back into the routine we were in last year. That was a bad situation.”

Many Lancaster-Lebanon League schools lost or postponed games last season due to positive COVID-19 tests within the football program or, more commonly, within the school population. Warwick forfeited a District Three championship game to Governor Mifflin for that reason.

“From my standpoint, nothing’s changed,’’ said Jon Mitchell, athletic director of the School District of Lancaster. “I haven’t heard anything from anybody.” “Maybe I’m a little out of touch because we’re still trying to hire a football coach,’’ Mitchell added, referring to last week’s resignation of head coach Sam London, who accepted a defensive and recruiting coordinator job at Waynesburg University.

The School District of Lancaster is the only Lancaster County district that has said it will require masks for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff, when the new school year begins Aug. 23-24.

Lancaster Catholic High School building is undergoing construction that will push the first day of school back until Sept. 7. Its athletic director, Rich Hinnenkamp, said he doubted there would be policy changes until then at the earliest. “I’m just praying we’re back to normal, normal, normal,’’ he said