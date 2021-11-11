We are into the second week of the playoffs on the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first is a visit to Lititz, where Warwick preps for powerhouse Governor Mifflin, as LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk chats with Warriors’ o-lineman Nathan Young and longtime coach Bob Locker on the upcoming District 3-5A quarterfinal.

Stick around, as Walk is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart for a full breakdown and predictions on this week’s seven playoff games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League squads.

Click the ‘play’ button on the video above to watch the full show.

Below is a listing of this week’s District Three playoff games for L-L squads…

District 3 Class 6A semifinals (bracket)

No. 5 Wilson (8-3) AT No. 1 Central York (11-0)

SATURDAY, No. 6 Hempfield (7-4) AT No. 2 Harrisburg (10-1), 1 p.m.

District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals (bracket)

No. 8 Warwick (7-4) AT No. 1 Governor Mifflin (8-0)

No. 7 Exeter (7-3) AT No. 2 Manheim Central (9-1)

District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals (bracket):

No. 5 Cocalico (6-4) AT No. 4 Berks Catholic (6-4)

No. 10 Big Spring (8-3) AT No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1)

No. 6 Donegal (7-2) AT No. 3 Kennard-Dale (9-1)