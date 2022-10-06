We take a trip to unbeaten Elizabethtown on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with the Bears about their 6-0 start under new coach Keith Stokes and their upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three showdown at Solanco.

Afterward, we head into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to preview four top games in Week Seven: E-town at Solanco, Hempfield at Wilson, Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg, and Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Wilson's Cam Jones, Hempfield's Deyvid Palepale, Grant Hoover and Jackson Landis, Elizabethtown's Josh Rudy and Logan Lentz, Berks Catholic's Jayjay Jordan and Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music.