Week Five of the 2021 high school football season for the Lancaster-Lebanon League marks the L-L crossover games, with Section 1 teams squaring off against Section 2 teams and Section 3 teams taking on Section 4 teams.

But first is a trip to Penn Manor on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits Millersville to chat with the Comets after their 30-28 buzzer-beating win over Warwick last Friday, which improved Penn Manor to 3-1 overall, the program's best four-game start since 2014.

Stick around for a full breakdown and predictions on the 12 games on tap in Week Five, as Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk.

The crossover games do not count toward the section records; they’re nonleague games, but mandated by the league.This is the fourth — and final — year of the crossovers, since they’ll disappear next year when the 13 Berks League teams come aboard to form the 37-team mega conference.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

L-L football standings

Below is the list of the Week Five games:

Penn Manor (3-1) at Solanco (2-2)

Daniel Boone (2-2) at Ephrata (3-1)

Hempfield (2-2) at Warwick (2-2)

Manheim Township (2-2) at Cocalico (2-2)

Manheim Central (4-0) at Wilson (2-2)

Annville-Cleona (1-2) at Lancaster Catholic (2-2)

Garden Spot (0-4) at Pequea Valley (1-2)

Donegal (3-1) at Elco (1-2)

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1) at Northern Lebanon (3-1)

Conestoga Valley (1-3) at McCaskey (2-2)

Elizabethtown (2-2) at Cedar Crest (2-1)

Octorara (3-1) at Lebanon (0-4)