Penn Manor gets a visit on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with the Comets about their 3-2 start and upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One trip to Hempfield, among other topics.

Afterward, we head to the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk. The trio chats about some of the top L-L games this week: Penn Manor at Hempfield, Garden Spot at Ephrata, Wilson at Governor Mifflin and Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic.

To watch the show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Lancaster Catholic's Will Cranford, Elizabethtown's Josh Rudy, Manheim Central's Zach Hahn and Brycen Armold, Governor Mifflin's Delsin McNeil, Garden Spot's Kyle Harting and Ephrata's Sam McCracken.