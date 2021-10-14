Octorara gets a visit this week on the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with the Braves about their 2021 campaign through seven weeks. Please note this show was recorded before LNP|LancasterOnline learned of the postponement of Octorara's game vs. Pequea Valley.

Stick around for the full breakdown of the 10 games on tap in Week Eight, with details and predictions from Reinhart and colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart.

On the back end is a quick discussion on the 11 teams in the L-L playoff window, and some upcoming measures being considering by the PIAA Board of the Directors.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.