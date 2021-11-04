Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams have qualified for the District Three playoffs. Of those, eight will be in postseason action this weekend.

Among them is Manheim Township, which gets a visit on this week's episode of the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

The Blue Streaks chat about their District 3-6A quarterfinal matchup at top-seeded Central York.

That matchup is one of eight district playoff games featuring an L-L team this weekend. All of those matchups are discussed by LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

This week's games are listed below:

District 3 Class 6A:

No. 8 Manheim Township (6-4) at No. 1 Central York (10-0)

No. 5 Wilson (7-3) at No. 4 York High (7-2)

No. 6 Hempfield (6-4) vs. No 3 Central Dauphin East (7-3), at Central Dauphin High School

2021 District 3-6A football playoff bracket

District 3 Class 5A:

No. 9 Gettysburg (7-3) at No. 8 Warwick (6-4)

First round bye: No. 2 Manheim Central (9-1), will face the winner of Friday’s Exeter-South Western first round game in a quarterfinal Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Central.

2021 District 3-5A football playoff bracket

District 3 Class 4A:

No. 9 Octorara (8-2) at No. 8 Northern York (6-3)

First-round byes:

No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg, vs. winner Conrad Weiser vs. Big Spring

No. 5 Cocalico at No. 4 Berks Catholic

No. 6 Donegal at No. 3 Kennard-Dale

2021 District 3-4A football playoff bracket

District 3 Class 3A:

No. 7 Lancaster Catholic (6-4) at No. 2 Boiling Springs (9-1)

SATURDAY: No. 8 Northern Lebanon (4-6) at No. 1 Wyomissing (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

2021 District 3-3A football playoff bracket

District Three Class 2A:

No. 3 Upper Dauphin (8-1) at No. 2 Columbia (8-1)

2021 District 3-2A football playoff bracket