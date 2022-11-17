Manheim Township gets a visit on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits the Blue Streaks ahead of their District Three Class 6A semifinal matchup at Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One rival Hempfield.

Afterward, we go inside the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk. The trio discuss three district playoff semifinal games featuring six L-L teams: Manheim Township at Hempfield in 6A, Cocalico at Solanco in 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central in 4A.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music, Hempfield's Stephen Katch, Gabe Benjamin, Grant Hoover and Deyvid Palepale, Cocalico's Sam Steffey, Solanco's Brody Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg's Harry Jay Wolgemuth, Jackson Heeter and Hunter Hildenbrand, Manheim Central's Aaron Enterline and Brycen Armold, and Elco's Jake Williams.