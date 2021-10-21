Two weeks remain in the regular season of the 2021 football campaign. With Week Nine on tap, the top four teams will collide in Section Four, there will be a first-place showdown in Section Two. And there will be another must-see Section One clash, as all the section races approach the finish line.

With that in mind, Manheim Central gets a visit from the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with the Barons on their 7-1 start, including last week's shutout win over Conestoga Valley in which everything went right for Manheim Central.

Stick around for full breakdown and predictions on the 12 Week Nine games on tap this Friday from Reinhart and colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk. On the back end is a quick discussion on a dozen L-L teams in the District Three playoff window, and a shout out to a pair of L-L alums doing big things at the higher levels of the gridiron.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.