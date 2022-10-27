We take a trip to Manheim Central on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart drops in on the Barons to discuss their 9-0 start to the season and upcoming showdown with unbeaten Exeter for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two crown.

Afterward, we head into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to chat about the top Week 10 games: Exeter at Manheim Central, Garden Spot at Solanco, and Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Exeter's Joey Schlaffer, Richie Karstein, Mason Rotelli and Lucas Palange, Manheim Central's Zac Hahn, Brycen Armold and Aaron Enterline, Solanco's Brody Mellinger, Garden Spot's Kye Harting, Lampeter-Strasburg's Trent Wagner and Hunter Hildenbrand, Wyomissing's Ben Zechman, J'ven Wililams and Pacen Ziegler, and Ephrata's Andre Weidman.