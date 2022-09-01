We take a trip to Lancaster Catholic on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports writer Jeff Reinhart chats with the Crusaders about their Week One win over York Catholic, their upcoming Week Two (Thursday night) game at Delone Catholic and everything in between.

We then head back to the LNP studio to chat about this week's top Week Two games across the L-L: Cocalico (1-0) at Solanco (1-0), Warwick (0-1) at Ephrata (0-1), Elizabethtown (1-0) at McCaskey (1-0) and Octorara (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Manheim Central's Rocco Daugherty, McCaskey's Matt Remash, Elizabethtown's Josh Rudy, Braden Cummings and Cade Capello, Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music, Muhlenberg's Giovanni Cavanna, Warwick's Jack Reed and Solanco's Cole Harris.