Fifteen high school football games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are on tap in Week Four of the 2021 campaign. Get prepped for the action by watching this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart makes a visit to Lancaster Catholic, where the Crusaders chat about their 2-1 start to the season and upcoming rivalry game at Columbia.

Stick around for rountable discussion amongst Reinhart and colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk, as they preview and predict winners/losers for all 15 matchups in what is the final week of non-league games.

Click the 'play' button on the video above to check out the full show.

Below is the listing of this week's games.

Lancaster Catholic (2-1) at Columbia (2-1)

Solanco (2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1)

Donegal (2-1) at Annville-Cleona (1-1)

Ephrata (2-1) at Elco (1-1)

Penn Manor (2-1) at Warwick (2-1)

Cocalico (1-2) at Garden Spot (0-3)

Octorara (3-0) at Phoenixville (0-2)

Northern Lebanon (2-1) at Lebanon (0-3)

Manheim Central (3-0) at Perkiomen Valley (2-1)

Conestoga Valley (1-2) at Daniel Boone (1-2)

McCaskey (2-1) at Elizabethtown (1-2)

Exeter at Hempfield (1-2)

Manheim Township (1-2) at Spring-Ford (2-1)

Martin Luther King (0-1) at Wilson (1-2)

Saturday:

Jenkintown (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-2)

L-L football standings