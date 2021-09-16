Fifteen high school football games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are on tap in Week Four of the 2021 campaign. Get prepped for the action by watching this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart makes a visit to Lancaster Catholic, where the Crusaders chat about their 2-1 start to the season and upcoming rivalry game at Columbia.
Stick around for rountable discussion amongst Reinhart and colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk, as they preview and predict winners/losers for all 15 matchups in what is the final week of non-league games.
Click the 'play' button on the video above to check out the full show.
Below is the listing of this week's games.
Lancaster Catholic (2-1) at Columbia (2-1)
Solanco (2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1)
Donegal (2-1) at Annville-Cleona (1-1)
Ephrata (2-1) at Elco (1-1)
Penn Manor (2-1) at Warwick (2-1)
Cocalico (1-2) at Garden Spot (0-3)
Octorara (3-0) at Phoenixville (0-2)
Northern Lebanon (2-1) at Lebanon (0-3)
Manheim Central (3-0) at Perkiomen Valley (2-1)
Conestoga Valley (1-2) at Daniel Boone (1-2)
McCaskey (2-1) at Elizabethtown (1-2)
Exeter at Hempfield (1-2)
Manheim Township (1-2) at Spring-Ford (2-1)
Martin Luther King (0-1) at Wilson (1-2)
Saturday:
Jenkintown (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-2)