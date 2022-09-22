LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits Lampeter-Strasburg at the top of this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

Reinhart chats with the Pioneers about their 3-1 start, including their current 3-game win streak that's come by a combined point total of 124-7, plus their upcoming Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four showdown with Cocalico (2-2) this Friday.

Afterward, stick around as we head into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is met by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to preview four top league games in Week Five action: Cocalico at L-S, Warwick (1-0 league, 2-2 overall) at Manheim Central (0-0, 4-0), Hempfield (1-0, 3-1) at Manheim Township (0-0, 3-1) and Elizabethtown (0-0, 4-0) at Twin Valley (1-0, 3-1).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Conrad Weiser's Donovan Gingrich and Trey Dianna, Wilson's Cam Jones, Hamburg's Pierce Mason, Muhlenberg's Giovanni Cavanna, Elco's Jake Williams, Wyomissing's J'ven Williams, Cocalico's Bryce Nash, Sam Steffey and Aaryn Longenecker, Manheim Central's Zac Hahn and Brycen Armold, Hempfield's Jackson Landis, Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson, Elizabethtown's Josh Rudy, Braden Cummings, Brady Breault, Logan Lentz and Cade Capello, and Twin Valley's Evan Myers and Evan Johnson.