Just two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are left standing in the fall 2021 postseason. And both are on the gridiron, as L-L Section One champ Wilson and L-L Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg will be in District Three playoff action this weekend.

Lampeter-Strasburg hosts Kennard-Dale in a District 3-4A semifinal Friday, and Wilson travels to Harrisburg in the District 3-6A championship tilt Saturday.

A full breakdown is provided on both games on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first is a visit to L-S, where the Pioneers chat about their preparation for the Rams as they attempt to get back to the district title game.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.