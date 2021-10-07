We are heading into Week Seven of the 2021 high school football campaign. It's the second week of Lancaster-Lebanon League matchups, with 12 on the docket this Friday as teams are jockeying for section crowns and playoff berths.

You can get caught up to speed on all of that by watching the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits Hempfield, where the Black Knights (1-0 league, 4-2) overall are preparing for Cedar Crest.

After the trip to Landisville, stick around for the full breakdown and predictions on this week's contests from Reinhart and colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.