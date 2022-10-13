LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits Hempfield on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

The Black Knights chat about their latest win at Wilson - the program's first road win at Wilson since 1994 - their upcoming game at Exeter and more as to what's led to the team's success so far this season as they aim for a potential Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One crown.

Afterward, we head to the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to chat about a few of the top games in Week Eight: Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0 league, 6-1 overall) at Elco (1-3, 4-3), Conestoga Valley (2-1, 4-3) at Manheim Central (3-0, 7-0) and Exeter (7-0) at Hempfield (6-1).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

Players mentioned: Solanco's Brody Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg's Hunter Hildenbrand, Elco's Jake Williams, Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music, Manheim Central's Brycen Armold, Zac Hahn and Aaron Enterline, Conestoga Valley's Nick Tran, Exeter's Joey Schlaffer and Hempfield's Deyvid Palepale.