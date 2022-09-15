We take a trip to Exeter on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

It's Week Four of the 2022 season. That means the official start of league play, in which is the first go-around of the Berks League merger with the L-L League. With that in mind, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart stops by Exeter to chat with the Eagles about their 3-0 start and upcoming matchup at Governor Mifflin (1-2).

We then head inside the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleague John Walk, and veteran Berks League sports reporter Mike Drago of Mikedragosports.com. The trio chats about this week's top games in Section Two (Conestoga Valley at Warwick, Exeter at Governor Mifflin), Section Three (Solanco at Ephrata) and Section Four (Wyomissing at Berks Catholic).

To watch the show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music, Conestoga Valley's Nick Tran, Elizabethtown's Braden Cummings, Ephrata's Andre Weidman, Exeter's Joey Schlaffer, Hamburg's Pierce Mason and Xander Menapace, Reading's Amier Burdine and Wyomissing's Jven Williams.