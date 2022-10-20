Ephrata gets a visit on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

The Mountaineers are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth, something the program hasn't done since 1987. With that in mind, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits Ephrata to chat with the Mounts about their season to this point and their upcoming matchup against Muhlenberg.

We then head into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleague Mike Gross and John Walk to chat about the top four games in Week Nine of Lancaster-Lebanon League action: Hempfield at Cedar Crest, Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin, Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley and Garden Spot at Elizabethtown.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.