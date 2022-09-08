We take a visit to Elco on Week Three of the L-L Football Roundtable show, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with the Raiders (2-0) about their come-from-behind Week Two win at Annville-Cleona, and upcoming matchup at Columbia (2-0).

Afterwards, we go to the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to chat about a few of the top games this Friday: Elco (2-0) at Columbia (2-0), Elizabethtown (2-0) at Lower Dauphin (2-0), Cocalico (1-1) at Manheim Central (2-0) and Central York (1-1) at Hempfield (2-0).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Wilson's Cam Jones, Elco's Elliot Kreider, Elizabethtown's Logan Lentz, Josh Rudy, Cade Capello and Braden Cummings, Hempfield's Grant Hoover, Jackson Landis and Deyvid Palepale.