Week Six of the 2021 high school football season is upon us. For the Lancaster-Lebanon League, that finally means section games that will count towards teams' league records. Those 12 games are discussed in-depth on the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart stops out in Mount Joy to chat with Donegal about the Indians' 4-1 start.

Reinhart is then joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to chat about and make predicitons on this week's L-L gridiron games.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

The Week Six games are listed below:

Section One:

Hempfield (3-2) at McCaskey (2-3)

Cedar Crest (2-2) at Manheim Township (3-2)

Wilson (2-3) at Penn Manor (4-1)

Section Two:

Solanco (2-3) at Cocalico (2-3)

Conestoga Valley (2-3) at Elizabethtown (3-2)

Warwick (2-3) at Manheim Central (5-0)

Section Three:

Garden Spot (1-4) at Donegal (4-1)

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) at Lancaster Catholic (3-2)

Ephrata (3-2) at Lebanon (0-5)

Section Four:

Columbia (3-1) at Octorara (4-1)

Elco (1-3) at Pequea Valley (1-3)

Annville-Cleona (1-3) at Northern Lebanon (3-2)