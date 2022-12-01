Newly-minted District Three Class 5A champion Cocalico gets a visit on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart catch up with Eagles coach Bryan Strohl and a couple players at the top of the show, discussing what has gone into the team's success and preparations for this Friday's PIAA Class 5A semifinal against District Seven champ Pine-Richland.

Afterward, we head into the LNP studio, where Gross and Reinhart are joined by colleague John Walk. The trio break down the Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland matchup, as well as the state 3A semifinal between Wyomissing and Neumann-Goretti.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.