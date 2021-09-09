Twenty-one games involving all 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are on tap in Week Three. All but one of those games will be played Friday. You can get prepped for all of the action by watching Week Three of the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline Jeff Reinhart visits Conestoga Valley to catch up with the Buckskins, who are now 1-1 after last week's come-from-behind 38-23 win over Garden Spot.

Reinhart is then joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk, as the trio breaks down six of this week's games, including two trophy games. They also give their predictions on winners and losers for all 21 games.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above. The full list of Week Three games is below.

L-L Football standings

Week Three games:

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Conestoga Valley (1-1) for the Lampeter Bowl Trophy

Warwick (1-1) at Ephrata (2-0) for the George Male Trophy

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (2-0)

Cedar Crest (2-0) at Carlisle (2-0)

Manheim Central (2-0) at Susquehanna Township (0-2)

York Tech (0-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-1)

Kutztown (1-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1)

Annville-Cleona (0-1) at Littlestown (0-2)

Hanover (1-1) at Columbia (1-1)

Pottstown (0-2) at Octorara (2-0)

Elco (1-0) at Conrad Weiser (1-1)

Archbishop Carroll (0-2) at Lancaster Catholic (1-1)

Daniel Boone (0-2) at Garden Spot (0-2)

Donegal (1-1) at Eastern York (0-2)

Lower Dauphin (0-1) at Elizabethtown (1-1)

Muhlenberg (0-2) at Solanco (1-1)

Gov. Mifflin (2-0) at Cocalico (1-1)

Lebanon (0-2) at McCaskey (1-1)

Northeastern (1-1) at Penn Manor (1-1)

Wilson (1-1) at Exeter (1-1)

Manheim Township (1-1) at Central Dauphin (1-1) (SATURDAY, at Landis Field)