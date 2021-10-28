It's the final week of the regular season for the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Heading into Friday's action, eleven teams are in the District Three playoff window. Section title implications are also on the line.

With that in mind, the show first visits Cocalico, as the Eagles are prepping for this Friday's rivalry game at Manheim Central.

Stick around for a full breakdown and prediction for the Week 10 matchups.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.