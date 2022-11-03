We take a trip to Cocalico on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports writer Jeff Reinhart chats with the Eagles ahead of their upcoming District Three Class 5A first-round playoff game at Elizabethtown.

Afterward, we head into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk. The trio discuss four district playoff games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams this Friday: Cocalico at Elizabethtown, Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona, Garden Spot at Dover, and Donegal at York Suburban.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Manheim Central's Zac Hahn and Aaron Enterline, Exeter's Joey Schlaffer, Elizabethtown's Josh Rudy, Garden Spot's Kye Harting, and Annville-Cleona's Phoenix Music.