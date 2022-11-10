Annville-Cleona gets a visit on this week's L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart chats with the Dutchmen ahead of their District Three Class 2A championship game against Trinity.

Afterward, we head into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to chat about the following District Three playoff games: Carlisle at Hempfield (District 3-6A quarterfinal), Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley (District 3-6A quarterfinal), Shippensburg at Solanco (District 3-5A quarterfinal) and York Suburban at Manheim Central (District 3-4A quarterfinal).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

Players mentioned: Hempfield's Jackson Landis, Grant Hoover, Micah Gates, Andy Garcia, Julian Morales and Gabe Benjamin, Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson, Solanco's Brody Mellinger, Cole Harris and Josiah Forren, and Cocalico's Sam Steffy and Josh Myer.