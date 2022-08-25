The L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus, is back for the 2022 season.

Up first is a visit to McCaskey, where LNP|LancasterOnline sports writer Jeff Reinhart chats to Red Tornado staff and players about the upcoming campaign.

We then go into the LNP studio, where Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart to preview this week's top three games: Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley, Warwick at Cocalico, and Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Lampeter-Strasburg's Hunter Hildenbrand, Trent Wagner, Warwick's Jack Reed, Cocalico's Brayden Eppinette, Chuckie Drain and Chase Tucker, Conestoga Valley's Macoy Kneisley, Nick Tran, Kyle Jankowski and Robby Swift, Penn Manor's Eli Warfel and Jordan Martin.