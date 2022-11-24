It's District Three championship week on the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Bobby Rahal Lexus.

Manheim Township travels to Harrisburg in Class 6A. Cocalico travels to Exeter to Class 5A. And Manheim Central travels to Bishop McDevitt in 4A.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk break down each of those matchups on this week's show. To watch, click 'play' on the video above.

Players mentioned: Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson, Declan Clancy and Landon Kennel, Cocalico's Sam Steffy, Chuckie Drain, Owen Weaver, Logan Brubaker and Derrick Belzince, and Manheim Central's Zac Hahn and Brycen Armold.

