The L-L Football Roundtable is back for the 2023 campaign, which kicks off on Friday with 28 big games on the slate.

Sports writers Mike Gross, Jason Guarente and Jeff Reinhart are on board to break down the season and talk about some of the top players and top teams to watch this fall -- plus a look at some of the top Week 1 games to watch.

This week's show also features a video report from Cocalico, where the Eagles are prepping for Friday's big game at Warwick, where they're set to open defense of their District 3 Class 5A championship.