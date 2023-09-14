The L-L League football games are in the starting gates and ready to roll, and that means section openers across the board -- and hopefully a more tidy week of games after the Week 3 action carried all the way over to Monday because of weather postponements and suspensions.

Sports writers Mike Gross, Jason Guarente and Jeff Reinhart return to break it all down. Gross and Reinhart paid a visit to Cedar Crest this week to chat with the Falcons about their 3-0 start.

This week's episode also includes a full Week 4 preview.