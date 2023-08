Week 2 of L-L League football will be a busy one, with four games set for Thursday night, 22 on tap for Friday night, plus a Saturday morning brunch special to cap it off.

Sports writers Mike Gross, Jason Guarente and Jeff Reinhart are here to break it all down, with a Week 1 recap, a Week 2 preview, plus stops at Pequea Valley and Octorara to highlight the "Braves Bowl" trophy game Saturday morning.