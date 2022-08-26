ROBESONIA — Junior quarterback Kye Harting passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and senior receiver Zac Nagle had seven receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns as Garden Spot opened the season with a 31-6 nonleague football victory over Conrad Weiser on Friday night.

Trailing 6-0 midway through the second quarter after two field goals by Conrad Weiser standout kicker Adam Noll, Garden Spot got its offense clicking as Harting led the Spartans to 31 unanswered points.

They put together an efficient nine-play, 94-yard scoring drive to take a 7-6 lead on a Harting 13-yard touchdown pass to Nagle with 2:06 left in the first half. Moments later, after the Scouts had driven deep into Garden Spot territory, the Spartans’ Nathan Eberly picked off a Donovan Gingrich pass and returned it inside Conrad Weiser’s 10-yard line with 1.3 seconds left in the half. Garden Spot promptly took advantage with a 25-yard field goal by Nicklas Gleason as time expired for a 10-6 halftime lead.

Harting and the Spartans made sure it wasn’t a close game for long in the second half, as they scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the third quarter. After receiving the second half kickoff, they scored quickly on a 46-yard pass from Harting to Blake Weaver for a 17-6 advantage with 9:13 left in the third.

The Spartans’ defense, who made things miserable for Gingrich all night, forced a three-and-out. On the second play of the drive, Harting connected with a streaking Nagle to put Garden Spot up 24-6 after the successful extra point.