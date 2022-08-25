Drink the Kool-Aid.

That’s what Kutztown's players were doing heading into football practices this summer.

Coach Larry Chester’s team has indeed bought into the changes he’s made to both the offense and defense after last season, along with the overall mentality of the group.

“Running the system that we’re running and understanding why we’re running it. Once you explain the why to someone, they put more passion into it,” Chester said. “They drink the Kool-Aid.”

Kutztown joins the L-L League in Section Five this season alongside fellow Berks County schools Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley. The Cougars finished seventh in Section Two of the Berks League with a record of 2-8 last season.

“We’re not looking forward to the long bus rides,” Chester joked of joining the L-L League. “But we’re looking to compete.”

The Cougars lost seven starters from last season, four on offense and three on defense.

The most notable was Berks Two first-team running back and second-team linebacker Lennon Neiman, who will be playing at Kutztown University this fall. He rushed for 1,303 yards and found the end zone 18 times for the Cougars last season.

Kutztown also lost Berks Two second-team offensive tackle and defensive lineman Gunnar Wetzel, who is attending Alvernia this fall.

The Cougars are on the younger side, but they return 15 total starters, seven on offense and eight on defense. Among those returning players are QB-SS Jacob Lafferty, RB-LB Dakota Thomas, WR-FS Ethan Lafferty, OT-DT Tyler Hallock and C-DT Ryan Cardinale.

About the offense

The Cougars now run a Power-T offense, switching over from the Triple Option.

The reasoning behind the change?

“We looked at it like running a business,” Chester said. “The plays that were unsuccessful had to go. We looked at what we had success with and molded some things so that we can be more successful.”

The Cougars will have to find a way to replace Neiman’s offensive production. However, the offensive backfield remains a strength for Kutztown. Thomas will get more rushing opportunities, so the run game will be worth keeping an eye on.

The Cougars return Jacob Lafferty, who was a top-10 QB in the Berks League last year, and looks to build upon his solid 2021 season.

Kutztown will need to improve at wideout in order to keep opposing defenses off balance.

The Cougars had just four passing touchdowns last season, and will need to keep defenses honest so their ground game can be effective.

About the defense

In another switch, the Cougars will now set up in a 4-2-5, as opposed to the 4-3 that they operated in last season.

The Cougars’ biggest strength is their linebacker corps. Thomas is the anchor here, as he spearheads the gaps and slows down opposing rushers. The defensive backfield may be an issue, especially playing teams in Section Five that like to air it out.

Kutztown only has two seniors this season, but they don’t feel the pressure to be the only leaders on the team.

“This team has really become a family,” said Ryan Cardinale, a senior center and defensive tackle. “There isn’t pressure on one player, it's pressure on the team to play well.”