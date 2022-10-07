FREDERICKSBURG — Kutztown looked to be in control the entire night on Friday against Northern Lebanon before the Vikings mounted a late rally to shake things up. However, the Cougars stayed tight behind touchdowns from four different players, and came away with a 34-28 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five victory.

Kutztown’s opening drive stalled just beyond midfield to open the game; Joshua Kimpland’s punt was briefly bobbled by Moises Gonzalez, who was able to recover and blaze down the left sideline for an 87-yard return touchdown for Northern Lebanon (1-3 L-L, 2-5).

The Cougars (1-3, 2-5) had an 11-play series in response but turned the ball over on downs following a blown-up QB keeper for Jacob Lafferty, who got some revenge by picking off opposing QB Grady Stichler just two plays later. Dakota Thomas rumbled 38 yards down to the NL 1, and Jacob Lafferty got a push from his running backs two plays later on a QB sneak for the TD.

A short Vikings drive into Cougars territory got pushed back, and on fourth-and-19, Stichler connected with Gonzalez for 17 yards short of the first-down markers for a turnover on downs. Some Kutztown runs from Thomas and Brenden Ackley were enough to set up a wide-open 35-yard TD pass from Jacob Lafferty to his brother Ethan Lafferty, though the extra point was blocked.

Northern Lebanon bounced back from an early holding penalty on the next drive, with Stichler finding James Voight for 28 yards on a third-and-long, but his next pass was intercepted for the second time by a falling Jacob Lafferty. On the next snap, Thomas ran around the right side past everybody for an 87-yard TD. The Vikings had a shot at a Hail Mary to end the half, but that was erased by a Tyler Hallock sack as time expired.

On the first snap of the second half, Stichler was hit while pitching the ball by Thomas for a fumble, which was recovered by Ben Lorencz for Kutztown. Three plays later, Ackley scored from 10 yards out, with Thomas adding a two-pointer.

After a Vikings punt and a Cougars turnover on downs deep in Northern Lebanon territory, freshman Kael Erdman came in at QB for the Vikings. He helped spark the offense with a 12-yard run and a 12-yard pass to Collin Wall, followed by a 40-yard run from Gonzalez. On fourth down, Myles Watson took a jet sweep in for a 5-yard TD.

Kutztown had another turnover on downs in Northern Lebanon’s red zone, but immediately forced a turnover after David Bates picked off Erdman. Two plays later, Jacob Lafferty took a 10-yard keeper into the end zone.

Stichler returned at QB for the Vikings, converting a fourth down with a 36-yard screen to Voight, then finding him on the next play for a 22-yard TD. They got the ball back after a three-and-out and quickly drove down the field for another score, this time from Luke Shaffer on a 14-yard TD catch, but the Cougars were able to recover the subsequent onside kick to hold on for the win.

Kutztown will host Lancaster Catholic in Week 8, while Northern Lebanon will head to Columbia.