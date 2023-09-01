KUTZTOWN — The Kutztown Cougars pounced early and often Friday night as they clawed their way to a decisive 42-7 nonleague football victory over the York Tech Spartans.

The Cougars found much of their success offensively through their ground game. A three-headed monster of Mason Sherry, Ethan Lafferty and Brenden Ackley got the majority of the work as Kutztown rushed for a total of 251 yards on 30 tries.

After building a 21-7 advantage by halftime, the Cougars upped the attack in the third quarter, doubling their lead. Starting the parade was Lafferty, who had his number called to convert a fourth-and-1 chance. And boy, did he convert.

Lafferty cut to the outside and put on the afterburners, rushing for an 80-yard touchdown and putting the game out of hand midway through the period.

It was an uphill battle for the Spartans early in Friday night’s competition. York Tech struggled to get anything going, but found a nice spell of play just over halfway through second quarter, where it strung together some good gains and eventually found the end zone.

However, a combination of penalties and turnovers and a Cougars defense that played stout all night made it difficult for the Spartans to get anything going offensively. It went from bad to ugly quickly for York Tech, as it was a Friday night to forget.

Stars of the game

Both Lafferty and Ackley scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball. Ackley had a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and followed it up with a 20-yard fumble recovery in the third quarter.

Lafferty picked off York Tech QB Zion Matai King and took it 30 yards for a Cougars touchdown and followed it with his back-breaking 80-yard run in the third quarter.

Quotable

“The guys have been working hard all year,” Kutztown coach Larry Charles said. “We talk about storms. Last week was just another storm. We got through it, practiced hard and came out with a win tonight.”

Up next

Kutztown looks to build on the momentum from its first victory of the season as it hits the road for another nonleague matchup against Pottsville Nativity next Friday. The Cougars seemed to have found something early on in a season that is just getting underway.