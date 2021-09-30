Halfway home.

Five weeks down and five to go in the regular season of Lancaster-Lebanon League football action, and Friday’s Week 6 games are the much-anticipated head-to-head section openers.

Wilson, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco are all set to open defense of their section championships, as the calendar hits October, the weather gets a little chillier and the games get more and more important.

And this friendly reminder that Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Elco and Pequea Valley all have makeup nonleague games on their dockets.

Here’s previewing Friday’s entire Week 6 slate, with all games kicking off at 7 p.m. sharp …

SECTION 1

Hempfield (3-2) at McCaskey (2-3): Back-to-back wins for the blistering Black Knights, who have picked a perfect time to get hot. The Red Tornado struggled offensively last week against Conestoga Valley, and now they have to tangle against red-hot Hempfield dual-threat QB Cam Harbaugh, who bolted for 208 yards with three TD keepers in a win over Warwick last week. Harbaugh leads all L-L QBs with 408 rushing yards. The Knights — tops among Section 1 outfits averaging 323 yards a game — have won six games in a row in the series, and outscored the Tornado 242-76 over that clip. McCaskey’s last win was a 27-7 triumph back in 2014. Key kids: Hempfield DE Chase Petrasek (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery vs. Warwick) and LB Grant Hoover (4 tackles, 2 sacks vs. Warwick) both came up big in the stick department last week vs. the Warriors. And this: McCaskey has two wins in a season for the first time since the Tornado went 2-8 in 2017. McCaskey’s last winning season was in 2010, when the Tornado went 7-4 and reached the D3-4A playoffs.

Cedar Crest (2-2) at Manheim Township (3-2): The Falcons suffered a heart-breaking 13-12 setback last week against Elizabethtown, in their return to the field from a coronavirus quarantine. The Blue Streaks are sizzling with consecutive fly-the-friendly-skies wins, and sophomore QB Hayden Johnson is a snazzy 40-for-50 for 479 passing yards with nine TD throws in those games. Township has won three in a row in the series — all since Cedar Crest came back up from Section 2 — including an unforgettable 16-10 OT victory in 2018. Key kids: MT D-backs Sheron Maxie (26 tackles, 3 for losses, 4 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) and Asher Wolfe (21 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 QB hurry) have been ball-hawkers in the secondary for the Streaks. And this: Township has 1,081 passing yards — third-most in the league — and Streaks’ leading receiver Anthony Ivey (league-best 37 catches for 473 yards, 6 TD) caught his 100th career pass last week in Township’s win at Cocalico.

Wilson (2-3) at Penn Manor (4-1): The Bulldogs are still trying to find their way after an un-Wilson-like nonleague clip; they haven’t been under .500 this deep into a season since a 1-2 start in 2018. The Comets are enjoying their best getaway since a 5-1 start in 2014, with consecutive heart-pounding, down-to-the-wire wins, including that unforgettable Hail Mary victory at Warwick in Week 4. Wilson leads Penn Manor 29-0 in the series. Nope, that’s not a misprint. There were two close-call Bulldogs’ wins in recent vintage: 14-7 in 2012 and 21-14 in 2013. Key kid: PM RB Ethan Adelman (57 carries for 216 yards, 2 TD) could use a big night on the ground to chew clock, move the chains and keep the ball out of Wilson’s hands. And this: Penn Manor has yielded 1,015 rushing yards, fourth-most in the league.

SECTION 2

Warwick (2-3) at Manheim Central (5-0): Back to the drawing board for the Warriors, who have two setbacks in a row in close-call games against Penn Manor and Hempfield. Still, Warwick’s offense is No. 3 in the league, churning out 385 yards a game. The Barons are certifiably hot — they’re 5-0 for the first time since 2018, when they landed in the PIAA-5A title game opposite Penn Hills in Hershey — and they lead the league in total defense, yielding just 166 yards a game with a league-low 289 rushing yards against plus 18 QB sacks. Central is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings, but Warwick has won three in a row, including a buzzer-beating 31-28 victory in the 2019 D3-5A quarterfinals. Earlier that season, the Warriors KO’d the Barons 37-7, snapping Central’s 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak. It was also Warwick’s first dub over the Barons since 1983. Warwick won 45-14 last year on the way to mining Section 2 gold. Key kid: MC RB Justin Heffernan (462 rushing yards, 5 TD) leads the league with 104 carries; he’s been a horse coming out of the Barons’ backfield. And this: Warwick has allowed 1,032 rushing yards, third-most in the league.

Solanco (2-3) at Cocalico (2-3): The Golden Mules are first (1,395 yards) and the Eagles are second (1,373 yards) in the league in rushing yards, and they both feature the Flexbone scheme, so there should be plenty of hand-to-hand trench combat in this slugfest. Cocalico is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings; Solanco won 24-22 last year. Key kid: Cocalico OT Ryan Brubaker, the South Carolina commit, must help anchor the Eagles’ O-line in this clash. This game will be won at the line of scrimmage, and Brubaker and his trench mates must dominate up front. And this: Cocalico has yielded 1,003 rushing yards and a league-most 1,075 passing yards — not that Solanco is going to ride into Denver and attempt 20 passes; of the Mules’ 248 plays from scrimmage in five games, 222 have been runs — 90 percent of the calls. Conversely, of Cocalico’s 250 plays from scrimmage in five games, 226 have been runs — also 90 percent of the calls. Fun with L-L League football stats.

Conestoga Valley (2-3) at Elizabethtown (3-2): Happier vibes in Buckskins’ camp after CV cruised past McCaskey 35-7 last week behind RB Nick Tran’s spiffy 150-yard, 3-TD effort. The Bucks’ D didn’t allow a TD and held the Tornado to 175 yards. Even happier vibes in the Bears’ den, as E-town has won back-to-back games, and is getting some inspired defensive play. E-town is 2-1 in the last three meetings; CV won 10-7 last fall. Key kid: CV WR Jaiyell Plowden (19 catches for 334 yards, 3 TD) is the X-factor; if he can make plays in space and pop one on special teams, watch out. And this: If E-town puts a safety over top Plowden, keep an eye on ball-hawker Brock Belmont (40 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) to try and limit Plowden’s breakaway ability.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) at Lancaster Catholic (3-2): The Pioneers are sailing right along with four wins in a row, and L-S’s defense and overall line play has improved every single week. The Crusaders put up 49 points last week in a win over Annville-Cleona, and their offense has been causing some headaches. L-S blanked Catholic 48-0 last year. Key kid: LC K-P Daniel Mueller is one of the best in the business in the area; the Villanova commit is 17-for-18 on PAT boots and he’s a crackerjack punter. If this turns into a special-teams/field-position kind of a game, keep an eye on Mueller. And this: L-S is second in the league in total defense, giving up 237 yards a game.

Ephrata (3-2) at Lebanon (0-5): The Mountaineers hit a speed bump last week, falling to Daniel Boone while generating just 71 total yards. It was Boone's third nonleague win in a row over an L-L League team, after the Blazers previously KO'd Garden Spot and Conestoga Valley. The Cedars just can’t seem to punch it into gear; they’ve been shutout in consecutive games, they’re last in the league in total offense and scoring, and Lebanon is the lone winless team in the circuit. However, the Cedars are 4-1 in the last five games in the series, including a 2-1 mark since Lebanon and Ephrata became section foes in 2018. The Cedars won 31-20 last year. Key kids: Two Mounts’ secondary stoppers to watch are cover-man Jeremiah Knowles (33 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup) and safety Jaydin Mabry (27 tackles, 2 for losses). And this: Lebanon has four touchdowns in 20 quarters, and now the Cedars must corral the league’s second-leading rusher, Mounts’ shifty RB Andre Weidman (101 carries for 687 yards, 9 TD). ... FYI: Andre Weidman feature story.

Garden Spot (1-4) at Donegal (4-1): The Spartans are certainly feeling better about things after garnering their first win last week, while pitching a 56-0 shutout over Pequea Valley in the process. The Indians are flying; Donegal has won four games in a row and is third in the league in rushing (1,346 ground yards) and sixth in total offense, cranking out 338 yards a game. Garden Spot beat Donegal 28-7 least year. That win snapped the Spartans’ hair-pulling 26-game losing streak. We’ll see if GS QB Tristin Sadowski (721 passing yards; 333 rushing yards; 9 total TD) is back behind center after leaving last week’s game at PV early on with an injury. Kye Harting filled in nicely; 4-for-6 passing for 62 yards, plus 32 rushing yards and a TD keeper for Sparty Nation. Key kids: Garden Spot must curtail the Indians’ smoldering-hot Wing-T attack, which means plenty of swarming, wrapping and tackling from ‘backers Blake Weaver (25 tackles) and Tyler Gillenwater (24 tackles). And this: Garden Spot has scored 140 points and allowed … 141 points. ... FYI: Garden Spot's Walker Martin feature story.

SECTION 4

Columbia (3-1) at Octorara (4-1): The top two offenses in the league will collide in Atglen, so it could be a busy night for the scoreboard operator. The Crimson Tide (455 yards a game) and the Braves (415 yards a game) have both stuffed the stat sheet. Columbia — back in action after missing last week’s crossover game vs. Ephrata because of coronavirus issues — leads the series 2-1 since Octorara joined the league in 2018; the Braves won 27-20 last year. Key kid: Octorara RB-DB Steele Wrigley (133 rushing yards, 2 TD; 7 catches for 163 yards, 4 TD grabs; 22 tackles from his safety spot) is having quite the multi-purpose season for the Braves. And this: Two of the top-ranked passers in the league will square off in this showdown. Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus (36-of-58 for 719 yards, 11 TD against no picks) leads the league in passer efficiency rating, and Columbia QB Robert Footman leads the league in completions (80), pass attempts (148), passing yards (1,246) and TD throws (14). And remember, he’s put up those numbers in four games. Should be a busy night in the pass-coverage department for Tide vs. Braves. ... FYI: Octorara’ Mike Trainor feature story. … FYI: Columbia’s Robert Footman feature story.

Annville-Cleona (1-3) at Northern Lebanon (3-2): These longtime backyard rivals are both looking to turn the page quickly after Week 5 setbacks; the Dutchmen’s defense was touched up for 446 yards in a loss to Lancaster Catholic, while the Vikings managed just a safety in a 42-2 L vs. L-S. A-C is 3-2 in the last five meetings, with three wins in a row, including a 28-14 dub last year over NL. Key kid: A-C DB Phoenix Music (35 tackles, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble) can seek and destroy from his perch in the secondary, and he also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD last week vs. Lancaster Catholic. And this: A-C has given up 1,207 rushing yards, most in the league — and that’s in four games. ... FYI: Northern Lebanon’s Kalani Adams feature story.

Elco (1-3) at Pequea Valley (1-3): The Raiders and the Braves are both coming off losses; Elco was doubled-up by Donegal and PV was blanked by Garden Spot. The winner here gets some good vibes — and a leg-up in the Section 4 hunt. Elco has won three in a row in the series — outscoring PV 145-14 over that clip, with a pair of shutouts — and the Raiders won 53-14 last fall. Key kid: Elco RB Jaxon Groy (30 carries for 138 yards, 2 TD) has firmly established himself as a reliable back in the Raiders’ Veer attack. And they've needed him, with RB Jake Williams still on the shelf. And this: Keep an eye on the QB spot for PV; Peyton Temple (31-of-68 for 491 yards, 7 TD) didn’t play last week vs. Garden Spot, and the Braves will be minus backup QB Jon Carter for this matchup. Converted WR Dominic Wallace also took snaps last week.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage