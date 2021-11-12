FAWN GROVE — While a trick play attempt ultimately doomed Donegal in its District Three Class 4A matchup with Kennard-Dale on Friday, the host Rams were busy making their own little piece of playoff history.

Hosting the program’s first football playoff game, the Rams concluded with the first playoff win in program history — defeating the Indians 28-14.

Momentum swung back and forth throughout this one.

Kennard-Dale scored on its first drive of the game, dominating the run game early. The drive went for 76 yards, grinding 5:23 off the clock. The drive was capped off by a 41-yard rushing touchdown by Garrett McCleary.

Noah Rohrer was impactful for Donegal — which was hunting for its first district win since 1990 — in the next series of plays. He intercepted a pass on the Rams’ next drive, setting the Indians up on Kennard-Dale's side of the field.

Rohrer proceeded to take a hand-off from Landen Baughman a few plays later and go 34 yards to the end zone, tying the game at 7-7 with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter.

Kennard-Dale answered with six points of its own, this time through the air. Rams' quarterback Jacob Copenhaver heaved a deep ball downfield, finding Jed Peters for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The point-after attempt was blocked, but Kennard-Dale had the lead back with just over six minutes left in the second quarter.

Donegal started with the ball in the second half and went three-and-out on its first offensive drive.

The Rams were moving the ball well on the ground all night, and the trend continued in the second half.

Kennard-Dale was 4 yards from a first down, and it looked as if running back Avery Cummings had picked it up. As he continued to push for extra yardage, the Indians’ James Turbedsky emerged from the pile of bodies with the ball and returned it 47 yards for a Donegal touchdown, as the Indians took their first lead of the game at 14-13.

After a bad snap on a punt attempt, momentum appeared to be back on Donegal’s side. The Indians had the ball deep in Rams' territory, but it quickly unfolded for Donegal as they attempted the trick play that would result in a Kennard-Dale interception.

Baughman pitched the ball to Rohrer, who, under pressure, tossed it downfield, but it was picked off by the Rams. They would cap the ensuing drive with a touchdown by Gavin Sparks, who totaled 109 yards on 13 carries in the second half, and he rushed for 64 of those yards on the scoring drive.

The game was still in reach for the Indians, but they went three-and-out on the following possession and punted it right back to the Rams. Kennard-Dale scored again, this time on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Copenhaver.

Things fell apart for Donegal as the game neared its closing stages. Down by 12, the Indians were sacked twice by Kennard-Dale, pinning them close to their goal line. A high snap would send Baughman back into his own end zone, where he was brought down for a safety.

“I’m super proud of the kids,” Donegal coach Chad Risberg said. “They gave me great effort.”