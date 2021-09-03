FAWN GROVE — Coming off a tough Week One loss against Octorara, Kennard-Dale bounced back with a 33-15 nonleague football win over visiting Solanco on Friday night.

The game marked the program’s first victory over Solanco since Kennard-Dale relocated its high school facilities in 2001.

Although remnants of Hurricane Ida caused heavy rainfall and flooding across York County earlier this week, field conditions were back to normal once the action kicked off.

Play-by-play

Early in the first quarter, senior running back Steven Lukes put the Rams on the scoreboard with a 31-yard touchdown run.

The Golden Mules' kicker, Trent McDowell, had a 27-yard field goal attempt blocked in the second quarter, which allowed Lukes to break a 75-yard scoring scamper to put Kennard-Dale up 14-0.

Solanco fullback Zach Turpen responded with a 6-yard TD run to cut the deficit before halftime to 14-7.

Out of the break, Kennard-Dale (1-1) tacked on three more scores on the ground — a 7-yarder from Adam Loucks, a 3-yarder from Broc Gilland, and an 18-yarder from Lukes — to seal the Mules' (1-1) fate.

Key statistics

Led by Lukes (13 carries for 179 yards and 3 TDs), junior Gavin Sparks (12 carries for 50 yards), and senior Micah Partee (8 carries for 48 yards), the Rams' Wing-T attack racked up more than 350 yards of total rushing offense.

Solanco's top playmakers, Turpen (11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown) and senior Robert Castagna (13 carries for 68 yards), combined to surpass 200 rushing yards.

The Mules (29 pass yards) and Kennard-Dale (25 pass yards) accounted for just under 55 yards in joint offense through the air.

Up next

Solanco will host Muhlenberg next Friday, while Kennard-Dale travels to Biglerville.