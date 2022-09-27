From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 6 preview news and notables for your reading pleasure:

1. Warwick, come on down. The Warriors are the next L-L League squad to take a stab at Exeter’s defensive prowess. The Eagles will welcome Warwick for a Section 2 tussle on Friday, and they’ll try and keep Warriors’ QB Jack Reed out of the record books. Warwick’s senior gunslinger signal-caller is sitting on 3,832 career passing yards — just 168 shy of joining the 4,000-yard air club. That’s a pretty big deal. Reed will have to do it against a razor-sharp Exeter defense that is allowing 191 yards a game (No. 3 in the league) with 42 tackles for losses, 16 sacks, 32 QB hurries, 14 takeaways, including seven interceptions, and 16 pass breakups. Reed, who has thrown for 1,012 yards with nine TD strikes in five games, has the league’s leading pass-catcher at his disposal — Brendon Snyder has 30 receptions for 458 yards with four TD grabs — but he’ll be facing an Eagles’ D that picked off three passes last week in a 69-22 throw-down over Lebanon; Jayden Zandier had one of those thefts, which he took 68 yards to the house for a pick-6. Reed must also avoid the blitzing exploits of Exeter DT Anthony Caccese; the Delaware commit has 11 hits for losses and 4.5 sacks. Exeter needs a win to go to 6-0. Warwick needs a win to get back in the Section 2 hunt after falling to rival Manheim Central last week. And D3-5A playoff points are also up for grabs for both squads in this clash. Exeter is the reigning winner in that bracket, by the way. And you know Warwick would love to slay the champs.

2. Conrad Weiser has won two straight and is 2-0 in Section 4 play, and finds itself atop those standings with mighty Wyomissing and Lampeter-Strasburg. Scouts’ QB Donovan Gingrich has been efficient the last two weeks: 20-for-38 for 325 yards with four TD tosses against no picks, including a 223-yard, 3-TD effort in Weiser’s spiffy come-from-behind victory over Elco, when he hit Trey Dianna with a late TD pass and 2-point conversion to win it. The Scouts head to Berks Catholic on Friday, and the Saints finally have some mo after knocking off Donegal for their first win this season. Now BC has to keep Gingrich under wraps in the Scouts’ quick-strike passing game. Keep an eye on the Saints’ secondary in this clash: S Nafis Blythe (40 tackles, 3 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery), S Connor Pennington (31 tackles, 2 for losses), DB Kevin Olivier (28 tackles, 1 INT) and DB Josiah Jordan (34 tackles, 2 INT) have to keep tabs on Dianna (20-321, 3 TD) and fellow home-run hitter Josh Miller (17-262, 3 TD) on the flanks, as BC will try and knock C-dub out of first place.

3. A fantastic individual matchup between a couple of L-L League stalwart all-stars to watch on Friday, when Cocalico welcomes Elco for another Section 4 showdown. We told you: Never a dull moment in Section 4, with big games aplenty every single week. This week, it’ll be Raiders’ breakaway RB Jake Williams against Eagles’ rugged hit-machine DT Chuckie Drain, who should both be at the bottom of a lot of piles on the grass in Denver on Friday. Wyomissing held Williams to 49 yards last week, but he’s still have a monster season with 820 yards on 94 takes with eight TD rumbles, including a dazzling 199-yard, 2-TD night in a win at Columbia earlier this season. Drain has clogged up a lot of running lanes so far this season, to the tune of 40 tackles, eight stops for losses, a sack and a forced fumble. Those two should collide plenty of times Friday. Both teams are looking for snap-back performances here after section setbacks last week; Elco vs. undefeated Wyo and Cocalico against rampaging Lampeter-Strasburg.

