From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Halfway home for the heat acclimatization practices, and with temperatures hovering in the mid-90s all week, these truly have been heat acc sessions. Stay hydrated out there.

1. The L-L League has been a hotbed for kickers over the last several years. That list includes recent Lancaster Catholic grad Daniel Mueller, who took his talents to Villanova, and recent Garden Spot grad Walker Martin, who booted a PIAA-record five field goals in a game last fall before shuffling off to Buffalo. Those guys, who both earned all-state honors last year, will be missed. Thumbing through the key-kids-due-back lists from around the league, we circled four returning specialists coming off big seasons last fall. That list includes …

Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield: He followed in his brother’s footsteps — Spencer Biscoe had a big leg for Hempfield — and there’s a third Biscoe in the Knights’ pipeline, and he’s a kicker, too. Cannon had a breakout season last fall with four field goals, including a 32-yarder vs. Cedar Crest, and a 21-yarder in the D3-6A semifinals against Harrisburg. Hempfield is expecting to be right back in the thick of the Section 1 hunt this fall, and in Biscoe, they’ll have a major special teams weapon at their disposal.

Ben Rada, Wilson: The Bulldogs don’t kick a ton of field goals, but Rada came up clutch in that department last fall, going 3-for-3 on FG attempts. That included a 31-yarder in the closing seconds, giving Wilson an exhilarating 14-11 win over Central York in the D3-6A semifinals. Rada hit on 42-of-47 PAT attempts with one touchback on kickoffs, and he also averaged 32.9 yards per punt. Nothing like trotting out a clutch kicker, and Wilson has one in Rada.

Cole Roos, Cocalico: A breakout season last fall for Mr. Roos, who drilled 29-of-34 PAT attempts, and he chipped in with a 34-yard field goal vs. Garden Spot for the Eagles. He also drilled three touchbacks on kickoffs, and he averaged 30.7 yards per punt on 27 boots. In what promises to be a roller-coaster of a Section 4 race, you better have a reliable special teams guy. Roos certainly fits into that category for Cocalico.

Peter Skiadas, Penn Manor: The Comets had a resurgent season in 2021, and Skiadas was a key-cog in Penn Manor’s success. He was perfect on his PAT kicks — a cool 16-for-16 — and he knocked in a pair of field goals, with a long of 26 yards. Skiadas also punted 36 times for a nifty 38.9 average, with 12 boots touching down inside the 20 yard line. That’s impressive. And that’s what you call a special teams weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO LANCASTER-ONLINE WITH OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

2. The new-look Section 3 race will feature — get this — no returning section champions. And just three of the seven teams went to the postseason a year ago: Daniel Boone and Twin Valley dropped first-round D3-5A playoff games, and Fleetwood won an Eastern Conference playoff tilt. But between Daniel Boone (3rd place Berks Section 1), Elizabethtown (T-4th place L-L League Section 2), Ephrata (4th place L-L League Section 3), Fleetwood (T-2nd place Berks Section 2), Garden Spot (T-2nd place L-L League Section 3), Solanco (T-4th place L-L League Section 2) and Twin Valley (4th place Berks Section 2), nobody won section gold in 2021. Meaning someone is snapping a string and hoisting a gold trophy later this fall.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Tip of the cap to former longtime Conestoga Valley coach Jim Cantafio, who announced on his social media this week that he’s stepping away from coaching. After stops at Wyoming Valley West, Wilson and Cedar Cliff — and more recently as an assistant at Coatesville — Cantafio said it’s time to put his feet up. He guided Conestoga Valley to six Section 2 championships, including four in a row from 1981-85. He also skippered the Buckskins to the 1991 PIAA title game. And Cantafio led Wilson to four section crowns in his eight years on the job in West Lawn.

After 58 yrs, I’m finally taking the Fall off. The playing & coaching days are over. I loved every minute. I will miss the Friday night rush, but not the grind. Best of luck to the coaches & players who will be kicking off a new season today. Time to enjoy life. Coach Cantafio pic.twitter.com/ke6WbYiaf9 — Coach Jim Cantafio (@SVSQB) August 8, 2022

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage