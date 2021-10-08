Judd Novak said his arm felt fine after Manheim Central’s football game at Solanco on Friday night. Still, if the Barons' senior needed to ice his shoulder, it would be understandable.

In what coach Dave Hahn said was not by design, Novak threw the ball 40 times, completing 26 of his passes with four touchdowns as Central topped the Golden Mules 35-21 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two play.

“I don’t think so,” Novak said with a laugh when asked if he’d ever thrown the ball that many times in a game.

Yet it wasn’t easy, and despite losing starting quarterback Brody Mellinger to an injury, Solanco tied the game at 21-21 on replacement Zach Turpen’s run early in the fourth quarter.

After going three-and-out, the Barons held on defense on the next possession by the Mules, giving Central the ball back at its own 31-yard line.

Seven plays later, Novak hit Owen Sensenig with a 16-yard scoring strike for a 28-21 lead with less than four minutes to play.

Novak added a 55-yard touchdown scramble, breaking several tackles along the way that put the game out of reach with 1:43 remaining.

“(Solanco) brought it the whole time and I have to give thanks to my teammates for not giving up until the clock hit zero,” Novak said.

Turning point

With the game tied midway through the fourth quarter, a huge tackle for a 6-yard loss by Barons' senior Logan Saunders forced Solanco to punt.

Star of the game

Novak threw for 270 yards and ran for 98, having a hand in 368 of the 430 gained by Central — and all five touchdowns.

Key stats

Seven different receivers stepped up for the Barons, providing plenty of targets for Novak.

Quotable

“It wasn’t in the game plan, but I felt like at times where we couldn’t really go into the personnel to really run it. We just spread it out and threw it,” Hahn said after his team improved to 1-1 in Section Two and 6-1 overall.

Up next

Solanco (0-2, 2-5) travels to Warwick next Friday, while Central stays on the road at Conestoga Valley.