FLEETWOOD — Elizabethtown fell from the unbeaten ranks last week at Solanco, but the Bears were able to bounce back in a big way on the road at Fleetwood, topping the Tigers 42-16 Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three contest.

After both sides turned the ball over on downs to begin the game, a 31-yard screen to Owen Dommel would kickstart the offense for Elizabethtown (3-1 L-L, 7-1 overall), setting up a 54-yard bomb to Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy for six.

The Tigers (0-4, 2-6) briefly had life after Czion Brickle had a 41-yard burst, but he fumbled on the next snap; Fleetwood recovered the ball, but it led to a second straight turnover on downs inside the Bears' territory.

Rudy closed out the first quarter with completions of 45 yards to Cummings and 15 to Brady Breault. The latter would catch two consecutive screens to start the next quarter, the second for a 12-yard touchdown.

Fleetwood drove to just past midfield in response, but on third and long, Jack Riffle was picked off by Elijah Macfarlane. Rudy initially had a first down on a fourth-down scramble, but a block in the back penalty wiped that out, leading to a turnover on downs.

Brickle picked up 47 yards on a swing pass to push the Tigers into the red zone. They stalled quickly but were able to get on the scoreboard with a 30-yard William Maurek field goal. Elizabethtown quickly responded, however; a Fleetwood personal foul and a 25-yard Rudy scramble led to a 23-yard TD pass to Cummings.

The Tigers came back to find the end zone before halftime following a Bears personal foul and a 17-yard pass to Tristin McFarland. Owen Kotsch finished off the drive with an 8-yard TD catch with 46.7 seconds left before halftime.

The third quarter saw three straight punts to open things up. With a short field late in the period, Elizabethtown converted a fourth-and-18 with a wide-open 35-yard TD to Ian Brosey, the first of his career. The Bears then forced a three-and-out, and Rudy tallied his fifth TD throw of the night from 45 yards out to Logan Lentz.

Fleetwood did score on a 1-yard QB sneak from Riffle after an 11-play series. Rudy would later notch a career-high sixth TD throw from 32 yards out to Owen Dommel, the first of the latter’s career as well.

Rudy finished with 365 yards through the air on 21-of-33 passing. Breault caught 10 passes for 70 yards and a score, while Cummings had three catches for 122 yards and two TDs. Brickle carried Fleetwood with 135 yards on the ground on 19 rushes.

Elizabethtown will return home to face Garden Spot next week, while Fleetwood will go on the road to Solanco.