Like the first week of the 2021 season, Elizabethtown got a victory in the rain to finish out the year. The Bears braved the weather and generally handled Solanco from the get-go, using four combined touchdowns from quarterback Josh Rudy and six Golden Mules' turnovers to win 32-14.

Elizabethtown finishes the season at 4-6. Solanco 3-7.

After forcing a quick three-and-out to start the game, Elizabethtown proceeded to erase the next six-plus minutes of the first quarter with a 12-play scoring drive. The Bears mainly used the ground game to chew up yardage, but the TD came through the air on a fourth-down throw from Rudy to Braden Cummings for 31 yards. Elizabethtown eschewed the kicking game in favor of 2-pointers with the weather, with the first try falling incomplete.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the score forced the Bears to kick from their own 25, setting up Solanco in solid field position just past midfield. The Mules took just two plays to score; Bradley Weder found Elijah Cunningham on a 45-yard strike.

The Bears responded with yet another long drive that ended four minutes into the second quarter. Cade Capello converted a third-and-long with an 18-yard screen pass, and after an offensive pass interference put Elizabethtown in another third-and-long, Rudy tossed a 39-yard bomb to Pat Gilhool.

Two snaps later, Weder botched a hand-off for Solanco, and Brady Breault took advantage, scooping up the fumble and running 42 yards for another touchdown. A Hayden Haver run on the 2-pointer, the only one the Bears converted on the night, made it 20-7.

Breault came up big again on Elizabethtown's next drive, throwing a 38-yard reverse pass to Gilhool before scoring on a 12-yard catch-and-run to put the score at 26-7. Solanco had two turnovers to end the half as well: A fumble on a pitch to Elijah Reimold and an interception by Elijah Macfarlane on Cunningham's Hail Mary throw.

The Mules got a brief burst of momentum after Trent McDowell recovered his surprise on-side kick to start the second half, but they wound up turning the ball over on another fumbled pitch to Reimold. They did the same on their next series as well. Rudy scampered 27 yards for a touchdown late in the third.

Solanco turned the ball over again in the fourth on Breault's interception and also lost possession after a fumbled snap on fourth down. The Mules did get a garbage time touchdown on a 6-yard run from Robert Castagna as the game wound down.