On the off chance he ever scored a touchdown, Jordan Martin had a plan to celebrate. He was going to do a front flip in the end zone.

It seemed pretty unlikely he’d ever enjoy such a moment. Penn Manor’s senior captain has been playing football since third grade and never once found paydirt.

Then came a sack, a perfect bounce and a dream scenario.

“It was surreal for me,” Martin said. “It was in my hands, and I was running like crazy after I scored. I was just loving every minute of it.”

Martin’s fumble recovery for a TD helped Penn Manor knock off Conestoga Valley 27-13 in a nonleague game at Witmer on Friday night.

The two-way lineman finally had his touchdown. He was so overwhelmed, he forgot the flip.

“He’s the motor on our team for sure,” Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said. “He’s the player the kids follow. He’s a great commander on the field.”

Miller’s unexpected defensive score increased Penn Manor’s lead to 20-7 and helped the Comets shrug off Conestoga Valley’s goal-line stand late in the first half.

Penn Manor’s offense moved the ball efficiently. The running combination of quarterback Eli Warfel and running back Jonathan Osman churned up gains.

Warfel rushed for 133 yards, and Osman piled up 109. Warfel’s 8-yard TD run and Spencer Stuart’s 1-yard score gave Penn Manor a 13-0 lead.

“To see our offense be productive was great,” Brubaker said. “We had a couple of series where we were kind of stifling on defense. It’s been a while since we’ve been that way. That was fun. That was a good start in that respect.”

Noah Bolin rushed for 57 yards. His touchdown in the third quarter stretched Penn Manor’s lead to 27-7.

It was an emotional night for Conestoga Valley, which is still dealing with the death of two players in June. There was a moment of silence for Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook before kickoff. Their uniforms, Nos. 34 and 68, were draped over the bench.

Jeff Fisher caught a 15-yard touchdown from Macoy Kneisley in the first half for CV. Collin Martin had a 4-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.

Martin, a 5-11, 212-pound senior, is a pass-rush specialist on defense in addition to his work on the offensive line. He’s unleashed on the quarterback in third-and-long situations.

Dhamir Wesley broke through and took down Kneisley. The ball popped loose and bounced directly into the hands of Martin, who was near the goal line.

The closest Martin ever came to a scoring play was when he caught a pass as a sophomore. Otherwise, he’s been stuck in the trenches.

“I’m always up front blocking,” Martin said. “Doing the dirty work.”

The sack and score were a shot in the arm for Penn Manor, which controlled the remainder of the game.

Warfel is usually the one helping Penn Manor put up points. He was ecstatic to see one of his best friends do it this time.

“I was so happy for him,” Warfel said. “When I saw that I was so hype. After the extra point I gave him a big hug. It was awesome.”

Warfel vouched for Martin’s athleticism and his plan. He could have done that flip if he hadn’t forgotten. Martin can only hope he gets another chance.