The Bulldogs have hit the season barking.

The Jones brothers — Cam and Jadyn — each scored a touchdown, and Wilson got off to the hot start it needed compliments of a 27-21 nonleague victory over fellow District 3 Class 6A powerhouse Central Dauphin on Saturday night in West Lawn.

Cam Jones opened the scoring when he took a punt return 70 yards to house for a TD midway through the first quarter, and Jadyn Jones gave Wilson a 13-0 lead on a 1-yard dive with time running out in the first half.

Jadyn Jones rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries for Wilson, which wanted to build some momentum right out of chute with archival Governor Mifflin — the reigning D3-5A champ and state semifinalist — coming up next week.

Wilson stretched its lead in the fourth quarter with two more rushing scores: Gavin Lenart’s 2-yard dash made it 21-7, and T.J. Flite ripped off a 50-yard TD run for a 27-7 cushion and the Bulldogs were in charge.

CD, which put up 300 yards of total offense, got a 4-yard TD run and then a 2-yard TD run from Tyrell English late in the fourth quarter to keep it close. But Wilson, which tallied 347 yards of offense, won it.

Brad Hoffman, making his debut behind center for Wilson, passed for 63 yards and rushed for 70 yards to help spark the offense. Wilson had the game’s only turnover, but Cam Jones’ play in special teams got the Bulldogs rolling, and the Rams never recovered.

Wilson is at Governor Mifflin (1-0) on Friday.

