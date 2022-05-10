Who says you can’t go home?

After a decade away teaching and coaching in York County, Jon Scepanski is coming back to the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The 2005 Solanco grad on Monday received school board approval to become Conestoga Valley’s next football coach. Scepanski previously had a stint as an assistant coach with the Buckskins — so he knows the lay of the land around the athletic facilities in Witmer — and now he has the keys to the pigskin program, a history rich program that has logged 10 L-L League section titles, a District 3 crown, and a trip to the 1991 PIAA state finals.

Scepanksi is just the fifth head coach in the last 42 years at CV. He’s succeeding Gerad Novak, who had two stints as the Bucks’ skipper. Jim Cantafio was in charge from 1980 through 1994, Tom Nichols — whom Scepanksi served under in his first stop at CV — had a four-year run, and Mark Pieters was on the job for two seasons before Novak returned in 2015.

Now Scepanski’s name will be emblazoned on the office door.

“I’m super excited,” Scepanski told LNP. “It’s a school that has a lot of tradition in football, and it’s good to be a part of that. I want to continue the tradition, and I’m excited to be coming back to the L-L League. To get back to where I lived and where I’m from, it’s certainly something I’ve wanted to do, and I’m super happy to be going back to where I was able to start my football coaching career at CV.”

After his first stop at CV — where he served as the defensive coordinator and a quarterback coach — Scepanski took a coaching job at Northeastern York in the York/Adams League, where he served as offensive coordinator in 2012. He’s spent the last nine seasons as the Bobcats’ head coach, and he guided Northeastern to the District 3 playoffs four times over that clip.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Scepanski said about his tenure at Northeastern. “I can’t say enough about the support I’ve had from the athletic department. The AD is phenomenal. I’m happy, but the credit goes to the kids, who bought into what we’ve been wanting to do. The success comes from the kids, and the commitment they put into the program.”

He’s hoping for a similar seamless transition with the Bucks, who had a second-place finish in L-L League Section 2 in 2020.

Scepanski, who played quarterback and linebacker for Solanco during his prep days, employed a 3-3 Stack defense and a Pistol Wing-T spread offense at Northeastern. He said he’ll likely bring the Pistol Wing-T to CV, but the Bucks will likely keep their base 4-3 defensive scheme. He’s hoping to have several of CV’s current assistant coaches remain on the staff moving forward.

“I’m excited to continue the tradition,” Scepanski said, “and hopefully build some longevity at CV.”

Scepanski will be a wellness teacher at CV’s Gerald Huesken Middle School effective July 1, and he has a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education from West Chester University and a Master’s in Classroom Technology from Wilkes University.

CV was the final L-L League football outpost to fill a coaching vacancy this offseason. Scepanski joins Mike Choi at Pequea Valley, Ben Thompson at McCaskey, Brady Mathias at Columbia and Keith Stokes at Elizabethtown as new full-time skippers for the upcoming 2022 season.

Choi is back for his second stint with the Braves, while Thompson had his interim-coach tag removed this offseason.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage