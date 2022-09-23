LEBANON — Exeter put on a show at Lebanon Alumni Stadium on Friday night, beating host Lebanon 69-22 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football.

The Eagles (2-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) scored six touchdowns in less than six minutes in the middle of the first quarter to take control early and take the air out of the homecoming crowd for the Cedars (0-2, 0-5).

Exeter finished with eight offensive touchdowns, one defensive touchdown and one special teams touchdown. The defensive score was a 63-yard interception return by Jayden Zandier in the second period.

Turning point

This was the type of game that did not have a true turning point in terms of who would win.

But Lebanon still might have kept the game competitive early. Down 14-0, the Cedars received a kickoff, on which they had a few big returns on for the night. But on this occasion, the ball was allowed to bounce to the 1-yard line, where it was picked up and run backward into the end zone.

A fumble was forced, and Genuine Stutzman recovered the ball for an instant touchdown.

Star of the game

A game as lopsided as this has several players putting up impressive numbers, but Joey Schlaffer became Exeter’s all-time leading receiver in terms of career yardage. He caught two passes for 86 yards in the opening quarter. He needed 49 yards to set the mark coming into the game and took the top spot on a 70-yard touchdown catch. Schlaffer added a second-quarter sack for good measure.

Xavier Figueroa scored two of Lebanon’s touchdowns with a pair of 3-yard runs in the second half.

Stat of the night

Ten snaps in one quarter were all the Eagles needed to score 42 points. That is somewhat misleading, as the aforementioned special teams touchdown also happened in the first quarter.

On the other hand, the first two snaps came on an opening drive that ended in a fumble, so Exeter had a stretch of eight offensive snaps for five offensive touchdowns.