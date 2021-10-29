Three straight fumbles by Ephrata. Three straight recoveries by Garden Spot. Three straight scores by the Spartans. Ballgame.

The Spartans capitalized on the Mountaineers' turnovers and blew open a close game for a 49-16 triumph over Ephrata in New Holland.

Heavy rain forced the Spartans (3-1, 4-5) to abandon the air attack and go to the ground game. Spot grounded out 324 yards on 47 carries. Senior Joel Martin led the way with 17 carries for 126 yards, scoring twice on the ground. Spartans' quarterback Kyle Harting added 120 yards on 22 carries. The super sophomore displayed his versatility, rushing for two TDs and catching a third in the first half.

This was a game made for Ephrata's Andre Weidman. The powerful junior displayed his speed and power, dashing and bulldozing his way to 174 yards on 17 carries in the first half, including a 48-yard touchdown run and runs of 72 and 36, respectively, before halftime. His score put Ephrata (2-3, 6-4) on the scoreboard first.

Tristin Sadowski threw a 3-yard pass to Harting for the Spartans' version of the “Philly Special” to put Garden Spot ahead 14-13. The Spartans led 21-16 at half.

Turning point: Garden Spot's Tyler Horst recovered the first of three consecutive Mounts' fumbles on Ephrata's 30 with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter. It appeared the Mounts' defense held Garden Spot, but the Spartans faked a punt and Sadowski connected with Derrick Lambert for 19 yards to keep the drive alive.

Garden Spot scored four plays later on Martin's run. Ephrata fumbled on its first play of its next possession and the Spartans cashed that in four plays later on Martin's second score.

Star of the game: Tie. Martin and Harting. Martin showed great patience on his runs, and Harting made great decisions on when to hand it off and when it keep it himself.

Shout out to the Spartans' defense for shutting down Weidman, holding him to only five yards in the second half.

Key statistic: Fourteen for 105. This is the amount of penalties and yards the Spartans gave up and still won the game.