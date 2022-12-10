The only football coach Octorara has ever known is stepping down.

Jed King, who helped the Braves hatch their program 16 years ago, and who oversaw Octorara’s entrance into Lancaster-Lebanon League in 2018, tendered his resignation late this past week.

The former Solanco quarterback and Kutztown University player and grad guided Octorara to a 41-101 overall record. But remember: This was a fledgling program with no home stadium and barely enough kids to form a team when the Braves added football to their athletic program in Atglen back in 2006.

King was along for the ride from the first football sign-ups in the school, straight through to this past season.

“The most pleasurable thing about coaching here has been watching the program grow,” King told LNP. “From the uprights going into the ground to the bleachers going up and getting the field redone … all the memories of how far this has come. We provided a chance for Octorara kids to play football.”

Under King, Octorara became a competitive force, first in the Ches-Mont League in District One, and for the last four seasons in the L-L League. In 2021, the Braves went to the District Three playoffs and won a program-best eight games.

King is stepping down from his post to spend more time with his family; both of his daughters will be in high school next fall, and they are multiple-sport athletes.

“They both play fall sports, and I don’t want to not be there for them,” King said. “I love coaching. I know the value of it. I’ve loved investing my time into these young men and being a part of Octorara’s football journey. It’s all been awesome. I’ve loved watching it grow. But now I need time to be with my kids.”

King will continue teaching at Octorara, and said he was open to returning to coaching duties later in life. But for now, he’s going to be a dad.

“You realize that time is precious, and I don’t want my girls to graduate high school, and me not having been there at their events,” King said. “So I’m going to take a step back for now. I love coaching, and football has been a big part of my life since I was eight years old. It was a hard decision, and it was hard on the team. But they get it. They know where I’m at.”

Octorara has advertised for a new head football coach. Whoever lands the job will be just the second skipper in the history of the program, and must replace the guy who was there literally from the start.

