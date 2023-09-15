READING — His older brother Zack casts a large shadow, but not so big that Jayden Zandier doesn’t get a little light.

The junior caught a long touchdown pass on Exeter’s first drive and ran for two more scores as the Eagles opened play in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 31-9 win over Gov. Mifflin on Friday at Don Thomas Stadium.

The Eagles (1-0 L-L, 4-0 overall) won the section title last season, their first in the league. They have started fast again this season and entered Friday’s game ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 5A.

They led 17-3 at the half after Jayden Zandier pulled in a 56-yard pass from sophomore Riley Martinez in the first quarter, then ran 33 yards for a second TD 4:52 before the half to make it 14-3.

Robbie Gaston’s 21-yard field goal as time expired in the first half made it 17-3.

Jayden Zandier added a 35-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and finished with 126 rushing yards on 11 carries. Zack, a tight end headed to Coastal Carolina, helped set the edge on his final score and Jayden ran free into the end.

The Exeter defense came up big in the second quarter with a goal-line stop and a pair of interceptions, one by Nathan Pashley. Pashley later intercepted another pass in the end zone.

In the second quarter the Mustangs (2-2) drove from their 42 to the Exeter 1 where on fourth down quarterback Javien Pletz scored on a sneak. However, the play was nullified by an Exeter offsides penalty. When the Mustangs ran it again from inside the 1 Brandon Jones was stoned for a turnover on downs.

Exeter’s second interception, by Joel Ummarino, set up the final points of the half. Ummarino returned the pick to the Mifflin 33 with 51 seconds left. Martinez completed three passes, the last a 16-yarder to Zack Zandier to the 3.

Exeter has now won 15 consecutive regular season games and beaten Mifflin three straight games for the first time in the series.