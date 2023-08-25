By his recollection, Jayden Johnson found the end zone three times in the 2022 season. So, it’s not a stretch to say he had a career night Friday in Conestoga Valley’s season opener in Millersville.

Johnson scored three times as the Buckskins (1-0) pitched a 27-0 nonleague football shutout over Penn Manor at Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

Johnson scored on runs of 10 and 13 yards and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Liam Cheek as the Bucks took a 20-0 lead into halftime. Cheek plunged in from a yard out in the fourth quarter to ice the victory.

“My line, my fullback blocked for me and I just did my thing,” the junior back/wideout said. His thing became 12 carries for 65 yards and two scores, many of those carries jet sweeps, plus, the 23-yard TD catch.

Cheek completed 6-of-12 passes for 94 yards and rushed 14 times for 84 yards. In all, the Bucks rushed 47 times for 267 yards.

Credit to the CV linemen who dominated both sides of the ball.

“They did real nice job of winning the line of scrimmage,” head coach Jon Scepanski said. “They worked their tails off in the offseason and it was nice to see them come out.”

Turning point

The Comets (0-1) ran seven offensive plays in the first quarter and two plays into the second trailed 14-0. They never recovered.

Key statistic

Offensive plays. CV ran 59, 32 in the first half. The Comets ran 30, 17 in the second half.

Quotable

“They ruled the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the football,” Comets coach John Brubaker said. “That’s just something we have to own up to and get better at. It felt like we were on defense most of the night.”

Up next

CV travels to Daniel Boone next Friday as the nonleague slate continues. The Comets host Lampeter-Strasburg.